Why Microsoft 365, Windows 365 matter for IT services firms

Transcript follows below. Minor edits have been made for brevity and clarity.

Dave Sobel: So, I messed up last week. When talking about Microsoft's new cloud PC initiative, I called it

Microsoft 365 when in fact it's Windows 365. I issued a correction. The listener who reported it said it was clear [which product] I was talking about, but I figured I'm not alone in the potential confusion. So, let's walk through the naming here. There are 365 names aplenty.

The first was Office 365, which was announced in October 2010. It was the successor to Microsoft Business Productivity Online Suite, or BPOS. It was upgraded several times over its history. Office 365 included multiple plans, making this more confusing, too. There are consumer plans, small business plans and enterprise plans.

In April 2020, [Microsoft launched] Microsoft 365. The idea [of Microsoft 365] is to showcase the stuff beyond the Office suite [such as enterprise mobility and security]. The brand was introduced three years prior, in July 2017.

Windows 365 was announced in July 2021, and it's a service to put Windows 10 and 11 into the cloud, across platforms, and it's subscription-based. It's based on the Azure Virtual Desktop, which is Microsoft's enterprise [desktop and application virtualization] product.

Just so you know, all three brands are currently active. Office 365 is in place for some of the plans targeting certain enterprise markets.

Microsoft 365 vs. Windows 365 for channel partners Besides the fact that I want to get the names right, here's why we [should] care about each. I'm putting on my small and midsize business-focused lens. Microsoft 365 is the product line to care about. That's the work layer, the productivity suite where work happens, and the layer in which there's a ton of consulting opportunity. It includes tools customers are generally familiar with. And as the suite has expanded, the real business process work became apparent. It's about Teams, SharePoint, Active Directory integration, business intelligence and the way business is built within the suite. There's a ton of value here in consulting and in training. Windows 365 is a level below that. That's the infrastructure layer. It allows for a business to move to a subscription for the operating system. And more importantly, the OS lives within Microsoft's environment. The opportunity here is in reducing management overhead and improving security. Unlike Microsoft 365's value, this could be viewed as competitive to some services offered by infrastructure-focused providers, such as some managed services providers. I think the customers' needs will drive some significant adoption here. Savvy providers will recognize that the value in Microsoft 365 is higher than the Windows 365 potential lost value. Take comfort in the fact that the basic training and help-desk engagements will remain. A user who can't print will need white-glove assistance for the foreseeable future. In a Windows 365 and Microsoft 365 combined approach, you can reduce the risk that the users will get themselves into security problems and still help them use it and help them print. Skeptical? Windows 365 trial demand overwhelmed Microsoft at launch to the level that they stopped taking new trials. I think providers are missing the equation. While, yes, [Windows 365] is more expensive than just building your own hardware [setups], the service includes cost around security setup and management software. But from a customer perspective, they're moving the spend rather than taking it away. Microsoft is taking away a lot of the actual management of devices with [its Windows 365] move. You can build a complete Windows environment that runs entirely on top of another environment that you likely don't care about. It could be entirely unmanaged -- or simple: Chromebooks, iPads. Take the complexity away from the user or give them the actual flexibility. For most users, if you simplify down to a browser and Office suite and Webex, you [have met many of your needs] and you don't have any of the annoying overhead of a full modern computer with a PC and OS on top of it. In this configuration, Microsoft Endpoint Manager is your RMM [remote monitoring and management], and it enforces with policy against the operating system rather than [add an agent] to the operating system. Put this in the context of my recent comments about RMM. Why add an attack vector when you don't need to anymore?