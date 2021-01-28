Taking on today's free-for-all approach to higher ed tech

As the COVID-19 pandemic has forced college campuses to close -- many for extensive amounts of time -- IT departments have had to adapt to the needs of remote learners and education employees.

Traditionally, technology acted as a support function in academic settings. Neither teaching nor learning was singularly dependent on technology. However, as campuses transition to remote learning, technology becomes an essential part of the education delivery process, requiring outside-the-box thinking and innovation.

Technology has had to grow more robust to effectively handle its increased usage. In many cases, IT infrastructure across campuses, as well as that of most home providers, has faced connectivity issues that require analysis and updates. Students and educators have needed to quickly and efficiently adopt video conferencing platforms, such as Zoom, WebEx and Microsoft Teams. Likewise, additional technology features, such as online chat, softphones and online scheduling, have become more important. Schools have also sought to deploy experiential tech, such as virtual reality, to take students on virtual field trips to museums, different countries, the past, or even on tours of the human digestive system.

Considerations to select education technology Pandemic or not, IT leaders must carefully consider their technology investments, solve the problems that require immediate attention and avoid creating new IT issues. Organizations should refrain from hastily purchasing products or applications without performing a thorough review. IT leaders should evaluate technology according to the following criteria: use of the best pedagogical practices;

reliable security ;

accessibility;

easy implementation in existing infrastructures; and

a low learning curve for both users and IT teams. To ensure successful deployments, vendors should provide good training programs to help both students and faculty use the technology to its full capacity. Additionally, the product should offer a way to measure its overall effectiveness. This recent fusion of technology and higher education has laid the groundwork for future growth. There are several pitfalls for IT leaders to bear in mind. A college's transition to remote learning introduces significant challenges for many users. These include a lack of accessibility to high-speed internet and hardware devices, inadequate technology compatibility with campus systems and the need to share devices with other family members. Leaders must balance varying IT needs and address what is urgently needed for the success of all parties. Additionally, as institutions face funding cuts, drops in enrollment rates and the need to put money and resources toward COVID-19 testing equipment, PPE and other essential items, tech leaders must work within the scope of available budgets to provide the best possible IT systems.