Reframing cybersecurity in the 'golden era' of ransomware

Dave Sobel is host of the podcast The Business of Tech and co-host of the podcast Killing IT. In addition, he wrote Virtualization: Defined. Sobel is regarded as a leading expert in the delivery of technology services, with broad experience in both technology and business.

In this video, Sobel conducts a series of thought exercises to highlight differing perspectives on, and responses to, physical and cybersecurity events. The merging of physical and cyber attacks will likely keep the conversation going into 2022.

Transcript follows below. Minor edits have been made for brevity and clarity.

Dave Sobel:

I'm revisiting my thinking on talking about cybersecurity. I want to reframe the discussion.

I've talked about the use of language around cybersecurity. This isn't new. I've said before that if what was happening virtually was happening physically the conversation would be entirely different.

Armed, organized gangs of criminals, coordinated from within the boundaries of Russia, are roaming U.S. businesses, breaking in, using weapons, holding hostages, and demanding ransom. Let that sink in a bit. It's a different set of words, with a different emotional impact, but it is entirely true.

Let's expand this to be full-news coverage and tell the larger story of a typical breach:

Simulated newscast: Today, a gang of criminals broke into a small business. They stole every document within the facility and put it within a locked safe they are now in possession of. They have demanded thousands of dollars for the return of the business.

U.S. law enforcement was notified but is understaffed and underfunded to dedicate efforts to investigate. Due to the international nature of the crime, the criminals are now outside of their jurisdiction. Industry experts called for better training of the staff within the facility and noted that a single error of any employee could result in the total destruction of the business.

Experts also offer a series of locks, cameras and monitoring systems for the facility, all of which must be operated by trained professionals. Those systems provide no guarantee of success, although, if operated correctly, reduce the likelihood of an incident. The lock-maker business has seen explosive growth, and there are now thousands of products within the category.

The situation has reached a point where insurance companies are unwilling to cover businesses from liability, with multiple companies withdrawing from the space. For those able to acquire insurance, premiums are significantly higher than ever before.

Criminals to date have compromised the security of the U.S. government, disrupted fuel distribution across the East Coast of the U.S., have been implicated in the deaths of several under hospital care, among other acts of warfare. Under the terms of the NATO alliance, these incidents have been classified as acts of war, although currently the actors are believed to be independent crime syndicates rather than a single state-sponsored actor.