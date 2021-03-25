MSPs must rise to regulatory compliance challenges

While some MSPs have profited greatly from regulated vertical markets, many others have tried to steer clear of the challenges and risks of regulatory compliance.

But today, that avoidance is no longer possible. Regulatory compliance is a reality that MSPs must confront. The good news is that managed service providers with regulatory knowledge have never been in greater demand.

Everyday MSPs wake up to regulations For general practitioners, or "everyday MSPs," regulatory compliance has mostly represented an abstract concept, rather than a common concern. They would only hear about it in discussions at MSP industry conferences and on online forums. More recently, however, these general practitioner MSPs have seen regulatory issues creep into their average clients. That's because various data privacy, security and breach notification requirements affect nearly every MSP today. Data handling laws apply to MSPs and their clients around the world. As a result, MSPs must have a strong grasp on data privacy and security rules to deliver even rudimentary managed services offerings.

Specialized MSPs step up their games Meanwhile, MSPs with practices for regulated clients must operate at a higher proficiency level than before. Managed services clients in vertical markets -- such as healthcare, banking and financial services, and legal services, to name a few -- now deal with increasingly more detailed data handling requirements. MSPs must now have a working knowledge of data laws to maintain even a baseline level of competence. The challenge for these MSPs is to master both their own internal data handling requirements and their clients'.

Startup MSPs can't ignore regulated environments New MSPs -- including existing companies entering the managed services profession -- must recognize the regulatory climate the IT services industry finds itself in today. Gone are the days when MSPs were merely IT administrators and functionaries on behalf of their clients.