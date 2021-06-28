IT services firms shoulder undue amount of security risk

Dave Sobel is host of the podcast The Business of Tech and co-host of the podcast Killing IT. In addition, he wrote Virtualization: Defined. Sobel is regarded as a leading expert in the delivery of technology services, with broad experience in both technology and business.

In this video, Sobel asserts that the bulk of security risks are placed on IT services providers. It's a trend that firms must push back on, he says -- namely by requiring vendor partners to put more skin in the game.

Transcript follows below.

Dave Sobel: 'Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.' This often misattributed quote is on my mind a lot of late, not because I'm trying to figure out its origin -- it's not Einstein -- but because I have been thinking about what to do differently to address security for small and midsized clients.

It's not news that there are breaches or that there is a problem. I've been covering it so much I feel like listeners must be just tired of hearing about incident after incident. It's not news that things are broken. So, how do we change things?

It's clear that the incentive system here is entirely broken. Humans generally behave along the paths where their best interests align. It's why the initial idea of managed services is appealing: As you align the customer's desire for uptime with a provider's incentive, [you] reward uptime with profitability.

In security, it's clear that's not working. For a long time, the incentive was that there would be reputational damage for a breach. But that's not proving to be true.



A lack of consequences and responsibility Let's take some really big ones, and look at their long-term impact. Target is a story we talk about all the time in terms of breaches. But, if you look at their stock as a measurement of the value of the organization, well, there you go. Equifax is another one. Huge breach, right? We constantly talk about it. It's not even a beloved company. Take a look at their stock price. How about Marriott? Remember that breach? Now, tell me on the stock tracker where that breach happened. You can't even tell. They were not penalized -- at all. Now, a big recent one: SolarWinds. A massive supply chain breach. It allowed a foreign adversary into major U.S. government agencies. It likely cost the taxpayer millions of dollars. Here is the former CEO of SolarWinds, Kevin Thompson, when asked in congressional hearings about the SolarWinds update server that was secured with the password, "[solarwinds123]." [Clip from C-SPAN coverage of House hearing] Rep. Rashida Tlaib: So, Mr. Thompson, is it true -- and this is something when the committee told me, I was kind of in disbelief -- if all that was going on, then why in 2019, it was said that you could easily access your server by simply using the password 'solarwinds123?' Kevin Thompson: So, that related to a mistake that an intern made, and they violated our password policies, and they posted that password on their own private GitHub account. As soon as it was identified and brought to the attention of my security team, they took that down. So, you heard it yourself. That does not sound like someone who takes any personal responsibility for security. The new SolarWinds CEO said the following at RSA just recently: 'What happened at the congressional hearing where we attributed this to an intern was not appropriate and is not what we're about.' But the board at SolarWinds doesn't think the breach was a big deal and made sure to pay their executives. CRN reported it. Quoting that article: "All six named executive officers [are] reaping stock awards above $5 million despite the company's stock price falling by nearly 20% last year." As any manager knows, incentives matter. Thompson's tenure was rewarded. You can say it's not what you're about, but without consequences, it is what you are about. Actions speak louder than words, after all. Despite all of this, you can't tell me that the stock won't recover. Disclosure: I'm a shareholder. I'm riding it out because I know they won't pay long term. So, let's say it. The reputational damage? It's just not there. It's what vendors tell you to say to try and sell their security products.

Transference of risk to IT services firms Security is risk management. The risk comes from managing the systems and the ongoing enforcement of policies. The software vendors aren't taking the risk here, and more importantly, they know where the risk is. I recently covered the work of the Ransomware Task Force, an initiative from the Institute for Security and Technology, who put forth a shared framework for action. Action 3.3.3 is particularly relevant to providers: 'Require managed service providers to adopt and provide baseline security measures.' In detail, the program 'could include' [quoting Action 3.3.3 guidelines]: Adherence with a cyber-hygiene program (for example, CIS Controls Implementation Group [1] and the NIST Cybersecurity Framework;

Mandatory disclosure across the MSP's customer base if there is a ransomware incident involving the MSP's service offering; and

Forming an MSP-ISAC, an information sharing and analysis center specific to this industry. The MSP industry in small business is specifically dinged: 'MSPs do not commonly provide extensive security coverage or ransomware mitigations.' Wondering how they know this? Datto's own CISO [chief information security officer], Ryan Weeks, contributed to the framework as one of more than 60 experts. And he's 100% right! I don't object to him completely calling out his own customer base for not solving the problem. I agree with him. But you know what? That's easy for a vendor to do because, when the breach comes, Datto isn't paying up. They have no skin in that game. Oh, sure, they might lose a customer or two. But they aren't taking the risk, nor paying the damage. Ryan's comments entirely place the responsibility for delivering security coverage on MSPs, while Datto itself takes no actual liability for the delivery of those solutions. Now, this is not a vendor-bashing session. This is a cynical and intentionally harsh view of the outcomes and motivations of the space. This lens helps ensure we are looking for the risks posed in the status quo. Why? Risk transference. This isn't their fault. Why? IT services companies accept this risk transference. You sign up, you buy the dream and they dump all the liability on you. And you take it. Don't hate the player. Hate the game. The game is designed to have the risk transferred to the services organizations. Here's the difference between most IT services companies and these companies that I've described. They are way bigger than you are, with much easier access to capital and far deeper pockets. Big companies can absorb the payout. Back to Target, back to Equifax, even SolarWinds -- their damages are less than what they compensated their execs in bonuses. They cite $21 million for cleanup. Now, even when we scale down the ransoms to the sizes of the businesses, you're not necessarily going to go out of business because of a ransomware incident. The problem is that you have assumed the risk, and your margin for error and your cash on hand are just not the same proportions. There's a very big difference between an SMB paying a ransom of $50,000 and a billion-dollar company paying out several million. The first company may not make payroll. The second will have to leverage their financing to ride out the storm.

Insurance doesn't solve the problem Now, here's the second set of forces to contend with: Insurance is not the answer. Remember, they are [not] in the business purely of mitigating your risk. They are in the business of mitigating theirs. [Quoting from 'Cyber Insurance Firms Start Tapping Out as Ransomware Continues to Rise,' an article published on Dark Reading] Cyber insurance continues to be a popular way to mitigate risk. In the United States, direct cyber insurance premiums increased by 22% in 2020, reaching almost $3 billion, according to credit-rating firm Fitch Ratings. Yet profits for cyber insurance are narrowing as well, with the direct loss ratio -- the fraction of policy revenues paid out for claims -- for standalone policies rising to 73%, the firm stated. I also recently reported on insurance company Swiss Re's CEO, whose comments offered that he is 'not too surprised at all' about the attacks. He went on to note that the private insurance market is simply not large enough to offer full cyber protection to all the vulnerable organizations. The insurance companies alone can't handle this payout structure. IT services companies will continue to see premiums go up, and I suspect coverage go down. Insurance companies will assume less risk, meaning more risk will transfer back to the IT provider unless something changes. So, [here is] the situation: You're a small IT services company facing an army of well-financed criminals. You don't have the funds to take on the risk, and yet you want to deliver services. And security isn't optional. You can't rely on the insurance coverage, either, because, ultimately, you are the one taking the risk. Your customers are demanding it, paying for it, and you put it in your contracts.