A two-pronged password security model for channel partners

The complete adoption of password-free technology is, unfortunately, a long way from becoming reality. Until then, IT professionals must help their clients improve their password management practices -- a typically challenging task.

Like many IT issues, password management can cause a disconnect between end users and the IT professionals that help them. For example, despite the IT professionals' efforts to enable strong password practices in an organization, end users may resist or complain about the requirements.

While it is important for IT professionals, including MSPs, to establish non-negotiable standards for users to abide by, they can do so with a soft, customer-service-like approach.

Here's a two-pronged strategy that addresses password security on both the human and technical levels.

Focus on the human side of password management Users often view multifactor authentication (MFA), along with the maintenance of unique, complex passwords for each of their accounts, as pain points. To embrace these password practices, users must first understand why these practices are important. Diana Giles Diana Giles When IT professionals share their personal experiences and empathize with users about the annoying, yet necessary, aspects of password management, it can change the conversation. Instead of the conversation feeling like "IT vs. the users," the battle becomes "IT and the users vs. the cybercriminals." Along these same lines, IT professionals should explain why password management is a must. Explain how cybercriminals can purchase user credentials on the dark web in the same way people buy clothes online. Users should understand the reason bad actors pay for these credentials: Criminals can easily gain access to multiple accounts because they know that most people reuse passwords. Once users understand this, they can see why MFA and unique, complex passwords are vital practices. Additionally, many users think most cyber attackers sit at a computer guessing a password over and over until they crack it. The importance of password management practices becomes clearer when users learn that computer programs usually do the guessing -- at an incredible number of tries per minute. Again, people will much more likely comply with policies when they understand why those policies are important for security. Taking the time to reach users on a human level and educate them benefits everyone. These conversations can be part of formal training or one-on-one user interactions, whatever is most appropriate for the organization and situation. Formal training can provide opportunities to have some fun: It could include a competition to see who can come up with the most memorable, unique and strong password, or users could vote on anonymous submissions for the funniest, real password someone has used in the past.