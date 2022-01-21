Gartner: Global IT services market to grow 7.9%

Technology spending is on the rise, and the IT services sector ranks among the top growth segments.

Gartner's worldwide spending forecast, released this week, anticipates 7.9% year-over-year growth for IT services in 2022. The global IT services market is expected to reach $1.3 trillion this year. IT services' growth lags behind only enterprise software, which Gartner forecasts to expand by 11%. That increase also bodes well for IT services firms, which often find themselves called upon for advisory and implementation services around enterprise software.

IT investment, overall, is pegged to grow 5.1% year-over-year in 2022, reaching $4.5 trillion, Gartner reported. Channel partners can expect to encounter CIOs in transition amid the market's expansion. Tech managers are moving beyond urgent, short-term IT projects -- typical of the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic -- to more forward-thinking, innovative efforts.

"Planning is going long-term," said John-David Lovelock, research vice president at Gartner.

Against that backdrop, MSPs and consultancies will find the highest growth opportunities at either end of the services spectrum. Demand is growing for lower-end services such as traditional IT outsourcing, colocation and application management, Lovelock noted. CIOs will tap service providers to offload repetitive tasks from internal IT staff and free up time to train them on higher-value activities. Meanwhile, high-end services such as cloud strategy and business transformation will also see solid uptake, he added.

Gartner expects the vast majority of large organizations to use external consultants to develop their cloud strategy over the next few years.

Enterprise software and services top the growth charts.

Digital business projects such as cloud adoption, coupled with the IT skills shortage, will bolster the services sector going forward. Organizations through 2025 will boost their reliance on outside consultants as digital initiatives accelerate and the resource gap endures, according to Gartner.

