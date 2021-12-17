Cloud professional services see more investment

The cloud professional services sector this week saw the debut of a privately funded company as well as acquisitions targeting international expansion and application modernization services.

Vivanti, a cloud consultancy with headquarters in New York, has opened its doors with the financial backing of Tony Nicol, who sold his previous consulting firm, Servian, to global integrator Cognizant in April 2021. Servian, based in Sydney, pursued cloud, data analytics, AI, digital services and experience design.

Vivanti will follow a similar path, focusing on cloud data services, DevOps, AI, digital customer engagement, analytics and data management. The company offers consulting and managed services on cloud platforms including Snowflake, HashiCorp, Google Cloud, AWS, Azure and IBM Cloud.

The company's executive team includes Nicol, who is chairman; Mike Walker, founding partner and CEO; and James Hunt, founding member and principal consultant. The company aims to become a 1,000-person network of consultants.

"We will grow through a combination of aggressive hiring campaigns and acquisitions," said Lachlan James, chief marketing officer at Vivanti.

In acquisition news, SADA, a business and technology consultancy based in Los Angeles, purchased ByteWave Digital, a Google Cloud Premier Partner with operations in India. ByteWave is the first acquisition in SADA's 21-year history.

The acquired firm will be renamed SADA India and operate as a wholly owned subsidiary. SADA's other international businesses include a Global Delivery Center in Yerevan, Armenia, and wholly owned subsidiaries in Canada and Ireland.

SADA's headquarters office will absorb ByteWave's U.S. office in Orange County, Calif., a SADA spokesman said.

Unisys Corp., meanwhile, has acquired CompuGain, a Herndon, Va., cloud services company. The $87.3 million transaction provides Unisys with resources in application modernization, cloud-native agile application development and cloud data management. CompuGain employs more than 400 engineers, cloud architects and developers.

The acquired firm generated $58 million in revenue for the 12-month period ended Sept. 30, 2021, a 12% year-over-year increase. CompuGain is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner.

EY to build $1B ServiceNow business EY aims to create a $1 billion business with ServiceNow by 2025 under an expanded relationship with the SaaS provider. The alliance will develop offerings for finance and tax services as well as other enterprise operations, simplifying reporting, documenting and approval processes, the company said. Paul Webb, EY global alliance leader for ServiceNow, said the companies will address traditional back-office workflows, which often involve multiple technologies, myriad documentation and duplicative information and tasks. EY plans to use ServiceNow Customer Workflows and Creator Workflows to automate its managed services for tax outsourcing, payroll outsourcing and wealth management. The automated workflows will replace manually intensive, repetitive activities and provide easy-to-use user interfaces, Webb said. ServiceNow partners, in general, seek to improve customers' digital workflows through the company's SaaS platform. In addition, EY said it will train neurodivergent people for technology roles such as developers, testing analysts and consultants, establishing a ServiceNow Neurodiversity Delivery Center.

Mixed reviews for MSSPs A Mitre Engenuity survey has good news and bad news for managed security services providers. On the plus side, 68% of the IT security professionals surveyed said they use MSSPs and managed detection and response (MDR) providers to fill security gaps. Businesses, however, seem to place more trust in their own security personnel. Seventy-eight percent of the respondents expressed confidence in their in-house security operations centers, while 53% said they had confidence in the people staffing service providers. Mitre Engenuity is a technology foundation and subsidiary of Mitre Corp., a research and development organization with operations in McLean, Va., and Bedford, Mass. Mitre Engenuity commissioned Cybersecurity Insiders to conduct the MSSP survey.