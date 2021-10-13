Google Cloud Next features distributed cloud, integrator moves

Google Cloud has unveiled offerings to make cloud deployments more viable for partners with customers facing data sovereignty challenges.

At Google Cloud Next, an online event running Oct. 12-14, the cloud provider introduced Google Distributed Cloud, a hardware and software offering that extends Google Cloud to edge locations and customers' data centers. Google Distributed Cloud uses Anthos to handle cloud management and orchestration.

The company also showcased developments such as Looker-Tableau integration and a PostgreSQL interface for Google's Cloud Spanner database.

The need for distributed cloud

At the event's keynote address, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian explained the rationale behind Google Distributed Cloud.

"Some workloads cannot move to the public cloud entirely," Kurian said. He cited the need for large amounts of local data processing among customers with low-latency demands and strict regulatory requirements.

Google Distributed Cloud Hosted, one of two initial products within the Google Distributed Cloud portfolio, builds upon the company's digital sovereignty strategy and aims to support customers with data residency needs. Google Distributed Cloud Hosted is scheduled for availability as a preview in the first half of 2022.

It's the sustainability angle that piqued the interest of Miles Ward, CTO at SADA, a Los Angeles-based business and technology consultancy and Google Cloud Premier Partner. Building a cloud system that supports data sovereignty has proven challenging, considering customers' other cloud demands such as reliability and cost efficiency, he noted.

Creating an independent cloud environment traditionally would require a large physical footprint and racks of equipment. However, Google Distributed Cloud would shrink the "control point for Anthos down to fit inside of a standard installation," Ward said. The technology pushes down the cost of digital sovereignty in the cloud, he noted.

"[Google Distributed Cloud] is a pretty critical move forward," Ward said.

Partners also cited cloud management as a plus for Google Distributed Cloud.

"The agility -- time to deliver a project -- and ease of management within the cloud will now be available via the Anthos management platform for any deployment of applications," said Paul Lewis, CTO at Pythian, an IT consultancy and MSP. Pythian is a Google Cloud Premier and Specialization Partner.

He said Google Distributed Cloud aligns with his clients' strategy of diversified developments, in particular complex applications that have an ecosystem of utilities and may not be economically or architecturally ready to migrate or modernize.

The other part of the Google Distributed Cloud lineup is Google Distributed Cloud Edge, which is available in preview. The product is geared to run local data processing and low-latency edge compute workloads, according to Google. It's also suitable for rolling out private 5G/LTE offerings, the company said.