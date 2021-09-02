Dremio partner program launches in data lakehouse market

Software and cloud services company Dremio has launched a partner program around its data lakehouse platform.

The Dremio Partner Network includes consultants and systems integrators, such as Twingo, Interworks and Keyrus; cloud partners AWS and Microsoft; and technology partners Intel and Tableau. The program formalizes Dremio's previous partner relationships.

"We have been working with the technology, cloud and systems integration partners for a while," said Roger Frey, vice president of alliances and business development at Dremio, based in Santa Clara, Calif. "Now we have a more programmatic way to engage with all of them."

Dremio's software lets partners deliver business intelligence dashboards and analytics directly on a customer's data lake, eliminating the need for a data warehouse. In July, the company unveiled Dremio Cloud, a managed SQL lakehouse offering.

Interest in data lakehouses The data lakehouse concept aims to combine the relatively cheap storage of data lakes with the enterprise analytics capabilities of data warehouses. According to Doug Henschen, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research, there is a distinction between companies that offer lakehouses or combined data lake/data warehouse platforms, such as Cloudera, Databricks and Microsoft Synapse, and vendors that offer SQL query platforms that run on third-party data lakes. The latter group includes Ahana, Dremio and Starburst, Henschen said. Both vendor categories are seeing customer interest, he added. The SQL query platforms show up more often among customers that have built next-generation lakes on cloud object storage in a major public cloud, Henschen said. Vendors such as Cloudera and Databricks, which provide a single platform that spans data lake and warehouse capabilities, build on their status as incumbent data lake vendors. Their customers typically will explore or expand on data mart or data warehouse analytical capabilities, he said. "We are seeing a tremendous explosion of customers wanting to do analytics on data lakes," Frey said.

Dremio Partner Network features Dremio's partner initiative offers a dedicated partner account manager, business planning, sales and technical training, and certification. The program also provides consulting and systems integration partners with discounts, sales incentives and joint marketing funds. Dremio hosted its first partner bootcamp for systems integrators last month, with plans to roll out additional camps on a monthly basis. The Zoom-hosted virtual events provide an overview of Dremio technology and an exam to confirm partners' proficiency in Dremio products. Co-innovation, an emerging channel program component, is another Dremio focus. A key tenant of the Dremio ecosystem is to make it as easy as possible for partners to use Dremio, identify use cases and develop customer offerings, Frey said. Dremio Cloud, which eliminates installation and configuration chores, is central to the company's co-innovation plans. Consultants and systems integrators with data lakehouse experience have an important role to play in an emerging market where many of the vendors are relatively new, Henschen said. "Customers exploring these emerging options are hungry for guidance and insight from experts with deployment experience," he said. "They want to understand where to start, best-fit use cases, what's realistic in terms of cost for performance, and what a long-term strategy should look like."