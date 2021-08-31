2nd Watch blends cloud offerings, pro services amid growth

In a bid to continue its high-growth trajectory, 2nd Watch has begun to consider mergers and acquisitions for the first time. The company also aims to unite its managed cloud and professional services offerings under one executive.

The Seattle-based company said the second quarter was its most successful quarter to date, noting five consecutive months of record revenue. Year-over-year growth topped 30%, said 2nd Watch CEO Doug Schneider.

"Our growth to date is all organic," Schneider said. "Other firms have pursued M&A strategies to grow, and that will, ultimately, become part of our growth, as well, in the future."

Schneider said the company could start its M&A foray as early as 2022. Cloud consulting services have seen an uptick in investor dollars this year.