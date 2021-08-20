Cyber-risk rating firm Black Kite ups channel focus

Black Kite, a cyber-risk ratings provider, has ramped up a channel strategy with the launch of its first partner program.

The company, which rebranded from NormShield in January, introduced the Aviator partner program this week. The program enables partners to sell Black Kite's security products, including Ransomware Susceptibility Index, a tool for organizations to evaluate ransomware attack risks, and OpenFair Tool, which performs risk assessments to estimate the financial costs of breaches. The Aviator program offers a partner portal with access to sales and marketing materials, training resources and deal registration.

Katherine Desy Katherine Desy

More than 50 partners globally have joined the Aviator program, many of which Black Kite had previously worked with on an informal basis, said Katherine Desy, channel marketing manager at Black Kite, based in Boston. The company works with value-added resellers, distributors, managed security service providers (MSSPs) and systems integrators.

Black Kite will focus on investing in its current partner base for the rest of the year, Desy said. The company expects to increase partner outreach efforts in 2022.