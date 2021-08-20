Cyber-risk rating firm Black Kite ups channel focus
Black Kite has unveiled its Aviator partner program for VARs, MSSPs and systems integrators; other IT channel news.
Black Kite, a cyber-risk ratings provider, has ramped up a channel strategy with the launch of its first partner program.
The company, which rebranded from NormShield in January, introduced the Aviator partner program this week. The program enables partners to sell Black Kite's security products, including Ransomware Susceptibility Index, a tool for organizations to evaluate ransomware attack risks, and OpenFair Tool, which performs risk assessments to estimate the financial costs of breaches. The Aviator program offers a partner portal with access to sales and marketing materials, training resources and deal registration.
More than 50 partners globally have joined the Aviator program, many of which Black Kite had previously worked with on an informal basis, said Katherine Desy, channel marketing manager at Black Kite, based in Boston. The company works with value-added resellers, distributors, managed security service providers (MSSPs) and systems integrators.
Black Kite will focus on investing in its current partner base for the rest of the year, Desy said. The company expects to increase partner outreach efforts in 2022.
Other news
- Otava, a hybrid cloud technology provider based in Ann Arbor, Mich., purchased NewCloud Networks, a cloud services provider in Englewood, Colo. Through the acquisition, Otava said it will gain new services for security, cloud backup, disaster recovery and remote desktop, as well as a managed security toolset.
- IT management software vendor Kaseya unveiled the Connect IT Community, an online hub for IT professionals. The Connect IT Community lets users network with peers, share best practices and automation scripts, and access educational resources about Kaseya's IT Complete product suite, Kaseya said. In addition, the vendor launched an initiative to assist MSPs with M&A strategy and service portfolio expansion. The moves follow Kaseya's ransomware breach in early July.
- Barracuda Networks updated its remote monitoring and management platform, Barracuda RMM. The platform now includes integrations with Windows Defender Antivirus and ServiceNow Service Desk, enhanced Microsoft and third-party software patch management capabilities, and improved integration with Barracuda Intronis Backup, the company said.
- Definitive Technology Group (DTG), a power systems and mobile workstation vendor, rolled out a partner program for VARs and systems integrators. DTG's recently appointed vice president of channel development, William Michalek, will lead the program. Michalek joined DTG from Alien Technology, where he was senior channel director of the Americas.
- VigiTrust, which provides risk management SaaS products, released a version of its VigiOne cybersecurity compliance platform for MSSPs.
- StorOne, a software-defined storage vendor, partnered with Daiwabo Information System Co. (DIS), a distributor based in Osaka, Japan. Under the partnership, Daiwabo will provide StorOne's storage platform to its network of about 19,000 dealers, according to StorOne. DIS is the storage vendor's first distribution partner in Japan.
- In other distribution news, D&H Distributing, a distributor based in Harrisburg, Pa., signed a deal with Danish audio and video conferencing vendor Jabra. D&H said it will offer Jabra's audio, video and collaboration products to its partners.
- MSP software vendor ConnectWise said it will relocate its global headquarters within Tampa, Fla., early next year. Located in downtown Tampa's Park Tower, the new office will feature a ConnectWise Center of Excellence to offer software demos to visitors, the company noted.
- Exabeam, a security analytics and automation firm, added sales and channel leaders to its APAC offices. Recent hires include Sean Abbott, APAC director of channel and alliances at Exabeam. Abbott joined Exabeam from Zerto, where he was Asia Pacific and Japan acting vice president.
Market Share is a news roundup published every Friday.