Tech Data-Synnex merger poses IT distribution questions

The proposed Tech Data-Synnex merger could have wide implications for the IT channel industry and foreshadow shifts in the market, according to some industry watchers. If the transaction is completed, the combined company will become the largest U.S. IT distributor, with approximately $57 billion in annual revenue, more than 22,000 employees and 200,000 products.

The merger comes at a time when digital transformation has gained significant traction in the business world. As businesses embrace digital technology, distributors and partners have sought to keep pace by offering more cloud-based offerings and retooling operations.

The growing interest in digital transformation has also contributed to an influx of private equity among IT distributors, said Martin Wolf, founder of Martinwolf, a channel financial advisory firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz.

"The equity firms have a different way of looking at the channel," Wolf said. "They will break the existing business models and create new ones."

In November 2019, Apollo Global Management Inc., took Tech Data private. In December 2020, distribution heavyweight Ingram Micro also opted to go private.