BCG: Future of outsourcing points to fewer service providers

Companies that spend heavily on IT and business process services could grow more selective about their service providers and how they deploy them on digital transformation projects.

That's according to a new report by management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG), which calls into question the future of outsourcing in the post-pandemic era. BCG's research suggests companies will continue to rely on IT service providers: About 89% of the 200 companies BCG polled said they expect to increase their dependence on IT service providers over the next two years. However, companies will demonstrate "a lot more nuanced thinking about how to work with service providers," said Hrishi Hrishikesh, partner and director of digital transformation at BCG and one of the report's authors.

Survey respondents said they work with as many as five service providers, on average, but that "developing deeper relationships with fewer partners may be the way to go." The pandemic, and how service providers reacted to it, has influenced companies to reconsider their partner rosters, Hrishikesh said.

He said companies found some service providers "went beyond the call of duty to get their clients up and running quickly," while others primarily looked for opportunities to expand their businesses and make more money. As a result, some customers have reprogramed their investments to work with a smaller set of companies -- particularly those that distinguished themselves as strategic partners.

The winnowing of partners mostly applies to larger systems integrators and outsourcing firms, as opposed to smaller MSPs and specialized service providers, Hrishikesh noted. These smaller companies tend to have more capabilities related to cutting-edge technologies such as AI and machine learning, he said.

The surveyed companies' digital transformation plans were also nuanced. Prior to viewing the survey results, Hrishikesh said he expected to see a binary response to questions about transformation projects: Respondents would either report stalled or accelerated initiatives. Instead, companies said they would accelerate some projects and slow down others.

BCG's survey reported that 96% of respondents expect to speed up the execution of transformation-related projects over the next 24 months. Investments in cybersecurity will lead the way, followed by automation; cloud migration as a cost-reduction measure; AI, machine learning and analytics; and crowdsourced innovation. But 76% of the companies expect to slow some transformation efforts in areas such as HR processes.

Against that backdrop, the task for companies is to select specific transformation thrusts, determine the capability gaps they need to fill and choose the appropriate services provider to help with their initiatives, according to BCG. IT service providers, in turn, will need to cultivate digital innovation ecosystems to meet customer demand.

"I think the biggest service providers are pretty clear about how they need to integrate broader ecosystems of providers into what they bring to the table," Hrishikesh said. Those ecosystems encompass the major cloud platform providers as well as cloud-native companies that deliver products in fields such as data science, he added.

In general, customers need to be more thoughtful about which capabilities they want from their IT service providers. "It's not a one-size-fits-all answer," he said.