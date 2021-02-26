Mission launches machine learning consulting practice

Mission, a Los Angeles-based managed cloud services provider, has unveiled a data, analytics and machine learning consulting practice.

The new practice will provide data engineering and analytics services and tools to help customers build data lakes, data warehouses and other repositories. The practice will also focuses on AI and machine learning operations, as well as continuous integration and continuous development pipelines to optimize data models and automate ML training and quality assurance processes, Mission said. An AWS Premier Consulting Partner, the company will tap AWS' algorithms and create custom algorithms for customer projects.

MSPs and cloud consultants have identified AI and ML expansion as one of a handful of pivotal technology trends for 2021. Service providers believe the widespread adoption of cloud provides a foundation on which businesses can layer AI and ML services.

Ryan Ries, practice lead of data science and engineering at Mission, said the company expects the data, analytics and machine learning practice to work with customers across multiple industries. Ries, who joined Mission in January 2021, previously launched an AI/ML practice at Onica, an AWS cloud consultancy. Rackspace Technology acquired Onica in December 2019.

"We're seeing cross-vertical demand," Ries said. "The great thing about data is that, at the end of the day, data solutions and applications follow the same rules regardless of vertical."

The consultant's task is to attend to the "6 Vs" of big data -- volume, variety, velocity, veracity, value and variability -- and determine the best tools for customers based on their end goals, he noted.

Mission uses other AI/ML platforms besides AWS, depending on a customer's project. Those platforms include MLflow, Appen and Roboflow. Ries said Mission has used MLflow, an open source project, to enable customers' ML pipelines. The company has tapped Appen and Roboflow to label data for computer vision applications, he said. In rare cases, a customer will use H2O.ai's H2O platform or other external algorithm vendors.

Today, AI/ML represents 10% of Mission's total revenue. The practice aims to grow that number to 20% by the end of 2021, Ries said.

Redstor offers ML-based backup protection to MSPs AI/ML is also influencing the software that service providers use to run their businesses and support customers. To protect backups from malware infection, for example, MSPs can tap a machine learning-based feature released this week from Redstor Ltd., a data management company headquartered in Reading, U.K. The addition to Redstor's InstantData technology uses a machine learning model to detect and quarantine suspicious files in backups, according to the company. Backup data protection has become critical amid an uptick in ransomware and other malware attacks. Redstor launched an AI center of excellence about six months ago and has been developing a roadmap for deploying the technology. "Malware detection was a logical place to start," said RedStor AI product manager Tom Hext. "It's something you can train a machine to spot and implement in a relatively short space of time." RedStor built the ML feature into the data management technology's existing console, mobile app and web app components so MSPs don't need to install and configure an extra piece of software, Hext noted. The ML capability is also automated so MSPs and their customers don't need to take any actions to operate it. Next up in Redstor's AI effort is an MSP offering that will automatically categorize and tag sensitive data. The feature will support MSPs who deal with regulatory requirements such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation or South Africa's Protection of Personal Information Act, Hext said. Following the data tagging feature, Redstor will look to deploy AI in the field of anomaly detection.

Kaseya purchases security firm Kaseya, an IT management and security software vendor, has acquired RocketCyber. The company plans to integrate RockeyCyber's managed security operations center (SOC) offerings with Kaseya's MSP platform. Specifically, RocketCyber will integrate with Kaseya VSA, a remote monitoring and management product; Kaseya BMS, a professional services automation offering; and Passly, a single sign-on technology. RocketCyber will run as an independent business within Kaseya. Fred Voccola Fred Voccola Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola noted that the RocketCyber deal marks Kaseya's third security acquisition in less than two years. The company also acquired Graphus and ID Agent during that span. Kaseya now provides managed SOC, automated internal threat detection, credential monitoring and anti-phishing, among other security tools. Kaseya will acquire at least two or three additional companies in 2021, Voccola said in a statement. The acquisitions will address the "quickly changing needs" in the MSP and IT solutions sector, he said.

Diversity programs debut Cognizant, a professional services company based in Teaneck, N.J., has launched a five-year, $250 million corporate social responsibility initiative. The program will focus on economic mobility, education opportunity, diversity and inclusion, and health and well-being. In addition, the Alliance of Channel Women, a nonprofit organization based in Santa Ana, Calif., formed a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) committee. The committee supersedes its Advocacy Committee and was created in response to the growing need for DEI leadership and education, the organization said.