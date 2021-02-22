IT services M&A, colocation deals continue to flourish

The energetic pace of IT services M&A shows no sign of slowing down, as a range of buyers, from growing consultancies to global systems integrators, snap up specialized cloud skills.

In the U.S. market, KSM Consulting purchased Tempus Nova, a Google Cloud consulting firm. KSM Consulting's third purchase in 18 months, the transaction expands the company's national footprint to Denver. KSM Consulting's reach also includes Columbus, Ohio; Lansing, Mich.; and its Indianapolis headquarters. The company, which grew from 25 to about 130 employees between 2014 and 2019, now employs more than 300 people following the Tempus Nova acquisition.

Tempus Nova also lets KSM Consulting offer multi-cloud services that span AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, noted KSM Consulting CEO Mark Caswell. He said the multi-cloud strategy intersects with the company's focus on data analytics, technology consulting and managed services, and digital transformation.

In addition to its Tempus Nova acquisition, KSM Consulting revealed a new investment partner, Investcorp, which has acquired a majority stake in the company. In a video statement, Steve Miller, head of knowledge and professional services private equity for North America at Investcorp, said KSM Consulting combines two of his company's core focus areas: professional services and tech-enabled services.

Renovus Capital Partners, which acquired a majority stake in KSM Consulting in 2019, will have minority ownership in the company.

Investcorp, meanwhile, puts KSM Consulting in a position to continue its growth through IT services M&A. "That strategy will absolutely continue," Caswell said, noting that the company had been doing about one deal every six months under the majority ownership of Renovus.

Caswell said KSM Consulting could purchase additional companies to expand to other U.S. cities or deepen its technical skills.

Investcorp's backing has helped build Calligo, an MSP based in Jersey, a British crown dependency in the Channel Islands. Calligo last week acquired its tenth company, Decisive Data, a business analytics consultancy based in Redmond, Wash.

Atos buys Salesforce consultant On the global stage, Atos, a Paris-based integrator with €11.58 billion in revenue (about $14 billion), has acquired Profit4SF, a technology and management consultancy that focuses on Salesforce enterprise implementations in the Netherlands. Atos noted the deal tracks with its Salesforce growth plans and follows its purchases of Eagle Creek and Edifixio in 2020. The French company, however, has decided not to pursue an acquisition of DXC Technologies. Atos proposed a deal in January 2021, but in February said its board "unanimously determined not to pursue a potential transaction." The deal would have bolstered Atos' North American presence, creating a combined company with revenue of about $34 billion.