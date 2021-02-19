Digital acceleration opens opportunities, widens tech gap

Service providers have a rare opportunity to advance digital acceleration among their customers, but they must also confront an expanding gap between technology leaders and laggards.

A report published this week from Accenture points to fundamental changes in the way enterprises have viewed digitalization and technology during the COVID-19 pandemic. Digital transformation, sidelined somewhat at the beginning of the pandemic, has become central to businesses that are in various states of reinvention. Organizations initially focused on cost-cutting measures are now ramping up investments in innovation. Accenture Research surveyed 6,241 business and IT executives across 31 countries and 14 industries for the report.

According to Michael Biltz, managing director at Accenture Technology Vision and co-author of the report, the barriers to business innovation are now the lowest they have been in the last 20 years. The pandemic's uprooting of conventional business methods left companies more accepting of new technologies and the inevitable bugs and encouraged to take fresh approaches.

"Companies are, essentially, being given a free path to innovate," Biltz said. "The appetite to do something new is suddenly a lot greater."

Indeed, 92% of the executives Accenture polled said their organizations are "innovating with an urgency" this year. Sixty-three percent of the respondents said the pace of digital transformation is accelerating.

A window has opened for businesses ready to make big moves regarding new products, services and market positioning, Biltz said. He expects to see innovation initiatives emerge over the next 18 months. Cloud computing, demand for which expanded during the pandemic, will provide the foundation for many of those projects. Ninety percent of the executives in Accenture's study said organizations must speed up digital transformation -- with cloud at the core -- to become agile and resilient.

Accenture's research also revealed a growing digital gap between transformation leaders and laggards. Prior to the pandemic, the organizations that put the most money behind digital investment grew revenue twice as fast than businesses less committed, Biltz said. That revenue boost for digital leaders grew to 5x compared with their competitors over the course of the pandemic, he added.

"Those far along in their journey have been doing a lot better," Biltz said.

