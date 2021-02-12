ServiceNow consulting firm aims to combine regional partners

Veteran cloud services executives have banded together to launch Thirdera, a global consultancy solely focused on the ServiceNow platform.

Jason Wojahn, CEO, and Marc Talluto, chairman, will direct the company, which stems from the merger late last month of Evergreen Systems, Cerna Solutions and NovoScale. The combined companies provide a presence in the mid-Atlantic, Southeast and West Coast: Evergreen is based in Leesburg, Va.; Cerna in San Marcos, Calif.; and NovoScale in Miami.

Jason Wojahn Jason Wojahn

Thirdera's strategy is to acquire small, regional ServiceNow partners in the U.S. and eventually branch out to the Asia/Pacific and Europe markets.

"This isn't a one- or two-year path," Wojahn said of the company's acquisition plans. "This is a journey we are embarking on to create the most comprehensive partner dedicated to ServiceNow."

Wojahn has experienced a similar acquisition trajectory with other ServiceNow partners. He was vice president of Navigis, a Colorado-based ServiceNow consulting firm acquired by cloud advisor Cloud Sherpas in 2013. When Accenture acquired Cloud Sherpas in 2015, Wojahn became the professional services firm's global ServiceNow practice lead. He expanded that practice, through organic growth and acquisition, to top $350 million in annual revenue.

Talluto was previously CEO at Fruition Partners, a ServiceNow integrator acquired by Computer Sciences Corp. (CSC) in 2015. CSC eventually became DXC Technology in 2017. At DXC, Talluto integrated regional ServiceNow partners to grow the ServiceNow practice.

Similarly, Thirdera plans to integrate regional partners, harmonizing on tools, practices and service delivery approaches, Wojahn noted. "We have to do things in common ways and be highly focused on automating our patterns of behavior and the way we work with clients," he said.

ServiceNow expects partners to play an important role in achieving its $10 billion revenue goal.

Microsoft aims partners at bigger digital transformation target In a partner ecosystem update this week, Microsoft officials raised its valuation of the digital transformation market to $6.8 trillion. The company in 2017 pegged the digital transformation opportunity at $4.5 trillion, making the new estimate just over 50% higher than the projection four years ago. The pace of digital transformation has picked up during the COVID-19 pandemic as organization accelerate their digital business initiatives. Citing IDC research, Microsoft executives said 65% of global GDP will be digitalized by 2022. That pattern contributes to an expected digital transformation investment of $6.8 trillion from 2020 to 2023, according to Microsoft and IDC. Specific digital transformation opportunities related to the pandemic include remote work, business continuity, security and cloud migration, Microsoft noted. The ecosystem update also cited an increased focus on the company's co-sell approach in the SMB sector.

Google partners launch job board A newly launched job board aims to help Google Cloud partners find talent in a competitive labor market. SADA, a business and technology services provider based in Los Angeles, and Appsbroker, a cloud consultancy based in Swindon, England, created the Partnercareers.com job board. About 20 Google partner companies thus far have signed up to participate on the job board, which launched Feb. 8. Postings will feature a range of Google Cloud-specific roles, from engineering to sales and marketing. Tony Safoian Tony Safoian The idea for the job board began more than a year ago, when Google asked partners about growth inhibitors. "We thought, as a community, access to the best talent was something that could potentially limit us in our growth, because Google Cloud talent is not the most available in the marketplace," said SADA CEO Tony Safoian. "We are competing for the best talent with everyone." Partnercareers.com is free for job seekers. Partners can post job openings for free until the end of June 2021. Beginning July 1, partners will pay an annual participation fee of $5,000. The fees will cover the cost of site design, development and maintenance, as well as customer service and content moderators. Safoian said the fees are intended to "keep the lights on." He noted that the job board won't function as a profit center.