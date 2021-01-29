IBM ecosystem strategy embarks for hybrid cloud, AI future

Less than two years after its Red Hat acquisition, IBM is ready to shift its ecosystem strategy into high gear.

That's according to Bob Lord, senior vice president of worldwide ecosystems and blockchain at IBM. The redesign of IBM's partner ecosystem strategy began with the company's $34 billion purchase of Red Hat in July 2019. The renewed strategy centered around Red Hat OpenShift, an open-source container application platform that Lord described as "a fundamental piece of platform software that enables [IBM] to activate the ecosystem at scale" and pursue hybrid cloud market opportunities. After reengineering IBM's go-to-market approach, along with its supporting programs and resources, partners can now accelerate adoption of OpenShift-based hybrid cloud architecture and AI platforms, he said.

"We have seen really good progress with the global systems integrators, with the ISVs of the world, and even with our [value-added distributors] and VARs that have really accelerated their learning, their education and using the IBM [portfolio] to go after new deals and markets," Lord said.

He noted that IBM has also installed an ecosystem leader in each of the markets it aims to capture. Those leaders are charged with implementing strategic plans down into local markets. Additionally, to up its commitment to its hybrid cloud and AI future even further, IBM in October 2020 disclosed plans to spin out its Managed Infrastructures unit.

IBM ecosystem partner types The IBM partner ecosystem can be broken down into four broad segments, Lord said: Traditional distributor, VAR and reseller partners;

ISVs, such as Workday and Adobe;

System integrators such as HCL Technologies, Infosys, Wipro and Accenture;

And Elite partners, such as Salesforce and ServiceNow. In terms of traditional IBM partners, Lord stressed that IBM has no intention of pulling back on the reselling or distribution programs that have been in place. The company, however, will provide additional incentives and resources to those traditional partners to drive adoption of IBM software with their clients. He cited distributor Arrow Electronics, which is in the process of building a Red Hat OpenShift practice for its network of channel partners. "We are providing [Arrow] with extra resources and extra funding" to enable its OpenShift practice, Lord said. "The core Arrow business itself is still solid and still runs, so [Red Hat OpenShift] is really on top of the program, not replacing anything."