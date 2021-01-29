Cybersecurity trends: IT shops set to offload work to MSPs

IT departments appear ready to outsource cybersecurity work to MSPs this year as they battle staffing shortages and the increasing complexity of cloud computing.

Recent reports from IT service providers and consultancies provide an early glimpse into cybersecurity trends for 2021. Accelerating cloud adoption has highlighted security issues such as third-party risk management. The rise in remote work, meanwhile, has extended the attack surface. Enterprises also cited a lack of capabilities to detect threats across multiple clouds.

MSPs appear to have an opportunity to offer guidance in the current climate, even among customers who have cybersecurity personnel on hand. Eighty-three percent of the IT leaders with in-house security teams said they are considering outsourcing security tasks to an MSP in 2021, according to a report published this week by Syntax, a managed cloud provider based in Montreal.

A spike in cyberattacks paired with a reduction in IT staff have spurred organizations to pursue external help, Syntax found. Syntax's "IT Trends Report," based on a survey of 500 U.S. IT decision-makers, said that 77% of respondents reported an uptick in the frequency of cyberattacks in 2020, while 79% were compelled to reduce headcount due to the economic downturn stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, 45% of the IT leaders that have in-house security groups cited a lack of "strategic counsel" from their security tools. Those respondents said they are considering partnering with an MSP.

Opportunities for MSPs as strategic advisors seem there for the taking, but service providers face a number of challenges in doing so. "In order to take on the increased demand for their services due to remote work, MSPs will need scalable products and the ability to train additional staff quickly," said Matthew Rogers, CISO at Syntax. "With this in mind, finding quality security staff is a major challenge for MSPs because technical competence is the hardest skill to find and is taught over time."

Rogers pointed to the need for foundation knowledge -- programming, systems administration and network skills -- as the basis for building security awareness skills.

A degree of legal acumen is also important.

"Foundational understanding of civil and tort law are required to understand exposure to laws and standards," he added.

MSPs pursuing security business this year should expect to deal with the demands of cloud security. Security and data protection ranked as the No. 1 barrier to cloud transformation for 38% of senior IT decision-makers, according to Aptum, a hybrid multi-cloud MSP based in Toronto. Aptum's report, titled 'The Security and Compliance Barricade,' the second installment in the company's four-part global Cloud Impact Study, polled 400 people in the United Kingdom, U.S. and Canada.

The report suggests IT teams are struggling to manage complex environments that feature multiple cloud providers and deployment models from public clouds to hosted private clouds.

Against that backdrop, 85% of the Aptum survey's respondents pointed to a "lack of a clear mechanism to detect and respond to threats across all cloud environments" as a security, governance and compliance barrier. And 82% of respondents cited access management to multiple cloud environments as a security obstacle.

"The expansion of cloud capabilities … introduces new security concerns, and, as you adopt more and more cloud technologies, then obviously that complexity further increases," said Aptum director of pre-sales engineering Grant Duxbury. "Also, there are more and newer threats as well and more sophisticated ways of targeting cloud-based technologies."

Duxbury cited the lack of a concerted effort just a few years ago to stage attacks around the polices and privileges associated with AWS S3 buckets. However, "as people adopt cloud more, there's a greater focus on exploiting those potential vulnerabilities," he said.

Additional details about 2021 cybersecurity trends come from Deloitte's Cyber practice, which polled more than 1,300 professionals from organizations already in the cloud or planning to adopt cloud computing in the next year. The respondents rated third-party risk management as their biggest cybersecurity challenge in the path of their cloud strategies. Thirty percent of in-cloud respondents and 41% of those moving to the cloud cited that issue. Respondents also listed remote work, insider threats and data privacy as cloud security risks.

Gartner: IT services pending to grow 6% in 2021 Worldwide spending on IT services is expected to grow 6% in 2021, following a 2.7% decline in 2020, according to Gartner's latest projections. The numbers are more optimistic than Gartner's October 2020 forecast, which called for 4.1% growth for the IT services sector. Gartner said IT services spending will hit $1.07 trillion in 2021. The growth trend will continue into 2021, when Gartner forecasts the market to reach $1.14 trillion on 6.3% growth. IT services providers can expect to see continued customer activity regarding digital business plans. "Through 2024, businesses will be forced to accelerate digital business transformation plans by at least five years to survive in a post-COVID-19 world that involves permanently higher adoption of remote work and digital touchpoints," Gartner noted. Gartner projects worldwide 2021 IT spending, across all segments, to reach $3.9 trillion, a 6.2% boost compared with 2020 levels. All IT segments are expected to grow, with enterprise software leading the way with 8.8% growth, according to Gartner.