Top-tier consultants, SIs pursue IT services acquisitions

The pace of IT services acquisitions, rekindled in the second half of 2020, shows no signs of slowing.

While a spate of MSP platform transactions in recent months has brought together small to midsize companies, some of the largest consulting and systems integration houses also remain active buyers. Here's a roundup of deals that have emerged in the past 10 days.

Cognizant, a $16.8 billion IT services company based in Teaneck, N.J., this week agreed to acquire Magenic Technologies Inc., a custom software development services firm with headquarters in Minneapolis. According to Cognizant, Magenic offers Agile software and cloud development, DevOps, experience design and advisory services. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, at which point Magenic personnel will join Cognizant Softvision, the company's software development operation. The acquisition would be Cognizant's third in 2021 and the 12th it has disclosed since January 2020. Recent Cognizant targets include 10th Magnitude, a cloud consultant specializing in Microsoft Azure.

McKinsey & Co., one of the big three management consulting firms, acquired Candid Partners, an Atlanta-based cloud services company that partners with AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft. Candid Partners employs more than 100 senior technical experts and its Matter platform "assists in planning, provisioning and managing cloud security compliance," according to a McKinsey blog post.

Accenture, a $44.3 billion professional services company, purchased Wolox, a cloud-native and agile development company based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Wolox focuses on digital business design, product creation and agile squads. The addition expands the global range of Accenture Cloud First, a $3 billion initiative to integrate cloud migration, infrastructure and application services expertise.

IBM, a $77.1 billion IT vendor with a significant services orientation, acquired 7Summits, a Salesforce consultancy. The deal "extends IBM's portfolio of Salesforce services," according to IBM. In 2016, IBM acquired Salesforce channel partner Blue Wolf, which now operates as Bluewolf, an IBM company.

Claremont books Oracle EBS 12.2 upgrade projects Claremont, an Oracle MSP based in the United Kingdom, said it is booked through mid-2021 with customers upgrading from Oracle E-Business Suite 12.1 to the product's 12.2 release. The flurry of upgrades stems from Oracle's December 2021 deadline, when the vendor will cease premier support for EBS R12.1. MSPs are helping clients along the upgrade path, a process that could take up to a year. Claremont in September 2020 launched an R12.2 upgrade center, offering upgrade assessments and migration services. Many upgrade customers have moved beyond the initial assessments, committing to completing R12.2 upgrades this year. Mark Vivian Mark Vivian With the first half of 2021 fully subscribed, more upgrades will fall into place during the second half of the year. "We … are still talking to quite a number of prospects who are looking to upgrade," Claremont CEO Mark Vivian said. Some organizations, however, might not be prepared to meet the end-of-support deadline. For those customers, Claremont is now offering fourth-line support to bridge the gap until they can migrate. Nearly half of the customers yet to commit to upgrading are considering a support offering for EBS 12.1 beyond the end of 2021, Vivian said, citing a review of Claremont's sales data. "Many of these [clients] are still also talking about an upgrade and may still move forward with one this year," he said. "But … there could be a significant proportion that don't."

OpsRamp MSP offerings monitor NetFlow, UC OpsRamp, a digital operations management platform vendor, has introduced an MSP offering for monitoring NetFlow and unified communications. MSPs can use OpsRamp NetFlow monitoring to perform network traffic analysis and keep tabs on network latency across WAN links, according to OpsRamp, based in San Jose, Calif. Meanwhile, OpsRamp Unified Communications monitoring provides analysis of user communication collected from UC systems, including Cisco and Avaya, and cloud collaboration offerings such as Zoom. GreenPages, a hybrid cloud services provider and systems integrator based in Kittery, Maine, uses OpsRamp as the basis for its managed services operations. The company also resells the platform to customers. GreenPages CEO Ron Dupler said the new releases align with the accelerating work-from-home trend. He said many of his knowledge-worker-driven clients have the bulk of their employees working remotely. NetFlow monitoring "allows people to troubleshoot latency, extending out to the WAN links," Dupler said. He added that the UC offering lets GreenPages gauge the quality of service that workers are getting at home.