Accenture: Retail supply chain ripe for reinvention

Vertically-oriented channel partners could see the reinvention of the retail supply chain in 2021.

An Accenture Interactive report published this month said changes in shopping patterns caused by COVID-19 have created new expenses for retailers. Marketing, packaging, delivery, customer service, returns and restocking are all sources of extra costs, according to the report.

"Consumer behavior has drastically and, in many cases, permanently changed from COVID-19," said Martha Cotton, co-lead at Fjord, a design consultancy that's part of Accenture Interactive.

Cotton noted nearly three-quarters of consumers expect to feel most comfortable spending free time at home over the next several months, while 95% of consumers said they are making significant and lasting changes to how they live, work and shop.

"In response to that behavior change, retailers must reimagine the supply chain as a growth driver," Cotton said.

She cited the example of Amazon and Whole Foods, where empty shops have been converted to dark stores to serve as fulfillment centers. Setting up a subscription model, such as Walmart launching its Walmart+ deliver-to-door service, provides another case in point, she said.

Retailers can also explore the role 5G could play in the wider deployment of immersive technologies. The goal: creating "captivating brand experiences and allowing greater personalization of the supply chain at the point of delivery," Cotton said. "Forget the last mile -- now it's all about the last 10 feet of the customer experience and designing for and around it."

5G is predicted to disrupt the retail sector in three key ways.

Additionally, brands that never previously sold directly to consumers may increasingly pursue expanded e-commerce efforts. Cotton said food brands such as PepsiCo and Heinz have started selling directly to consumers, seeing the approach as an opportunity to collect data and learn more about customer behavior.

The retail vertical and quick service restaurants could provide partner opportunities next year. Companies in those market segments are expected to improve upon earlier contactless technology rollouts and deploy virtual reality.

MSPs get storage management tool from iXsystems Open source storage vendor iXsytems has rolled out a cloud-based software tool that that lets channel partners manage deployments of the company's TrueNAS offering. Prior to the tool, called TrueCommand Cloud, MSPs needed to create their own management system within their network operations centers, said Morgan Littlewood, senior vice president of products at iXsystems. Service providers might use tools such as Splunk to do so, he added. TrueCommand, however, eliminates the need to build a management system for TrueNAS, which MSPs often use as back-end storage for Asigra or Veeam backup systems. TrueCommand Cloud features include an integrated VPN, cluster management and multi-tenancy, and role-based access control with Active Directory integration. IXsystems executive vice president of sales and marketing Brett Davis said the company drives as much business as it can through channel partners, citing a channel-first model. The company works with more than 200 partners.