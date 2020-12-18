Dell Technologies partners deliver mixed sales results

Dell Technologies partners continue to deliver varied sales results as they contend with the complex business environment.

Dell Technologies in late November released its financial earnings for its fiscal 2021, revealing strong growth in the client solutions segment of its portfolio but a drop in storage sales. Revenue generated by Dell Technologies partners increased 1% globally, a slight improvement compared with partners' second-quarter performance.

Cheryl Cook, senior vice president of global partner for embedded and edge solutions marketing at Dell Technologies, said the company is satisfied with partner performance considering the challenging economic situation. "We did see a better Q3 than we did Q2 obviously, when [in Q2] everybody was absorbing a bit of the shock and awe of" the pandemic's economic fallout, she noted.

Dell Technologies partners' client sales, one of the bright spots of Dell's third fiscal quarter, increased 6% year over year, Cook said. She noted sales were largely driven by "the ongoing need and demand for work-from-home solutions, distance learning and remote schooling."

Partners' server sales also grew 6% year over year. "I believe our customers and our partners are really focused on … critical and essential projects, but there is a fair amount of infrastructure and data center need and solutions to support," she said.

Partners' storage sales failed to fare as well. Storage sales decline 10% year over year in Dell's third fiscal quarter. Cook said the losses aligned with an overall slowdown in the storage market, but noted that Dell's PowerStore midrange storage offering, released in May, presents strong "growth potential" for partners.



Additionally, Dell saw sluggish sales for its VMware business. While strong overall for fiscal year 2021, partners' VMware sales dropped 1% for the third quarter.

"All and all, I would say our partners continue to lean in with us," Cook said. "I think the breadth of our portfolio is paying dividends and shining through in times like this when you look at the types of solutions that customers are engaging to … drive forward."

Dell Technologies partners can expect the vendor to remain firmly committed to its channel strategy as economic circumstances change, Cook said.

"We continue to stay the course of our strategy," she said.

Lemongrass offers SAP disaster recovery via AWS Lemongrass, a professional and managed services company based in Atlanta, is using technology from AWS company CloudEndure in a newly launched SAP disaster recovery service. The service brings together Lemongrass' DR processes with CloudEndure's DR software tool for enterprise applications like SAP as well as databases. CloudEndure eliminates manual DR tasks, which lets Lemongrass "automate failover a lot quicker," said Jake Echanove, senior vice president of solutions architecture at Lemongrass. In addition, CloudEndure provides block-level replication to a secondary site, operating similarly to familiar DR tools such as Zerto and VMware's Site Recovery Manager. "Customers feel more comfortable when they hear how CloudEndure works," Echanove added. AWS acquired CloudEndure in Jan. 2019. For Lemongrass, services are central to the SAP disaster recovery offering. The company provides an upfront assessment to understand the customer's environment. Considerations include identifying which SAP systems to protect, how the systems interface with each other, and whether they need to recover in a certain order or are part of recovery group. Lemongrass also puts together a DR plan and a runbook, implements the DR architecture, and provides testing. For SAP customers already in AWS, the Lemongrass service uses CloudEndure to replicate data from one AWS region to another. Customers with on-premises SAP workloads can make the AWS cloud their DR target, while maintaining the SAP production environment in their own data centers, Echanove said. The latter approach is a new opportunity for Lemongrass, which had previously offered cloud-to-cloud DR. Lemongrass' DR offering for SAP is available in the AWS Marketplace, which expanded earlier this month to let partners offer professional services around software. The company also offers an SAP application archiving service in the professional services marketplace. A customer that wants to clean up data before migrating its HANA database to the cloud can use the service to offload and archive that data so it's not taking up more expensive storage. In another use case, customers that must maintain systems for an indeterminate amount of time for audit purposes can keep them in the cloud, where they can be spun up on demand, as required for auditing or reporting.

Leidos deal to boost 1901 Group's market access Leidos Holdings' pending purchase of 1901 Group, an MSP and cloud solutions provider based in Reston, Va., could help the latter company extend its market reach and bid on larger deals. "We feel a combination of scale and access to market and technical talent … will provide a lot of opportunity for our team," said 1901 Group CEO and founder Sonu Singh. "And the most important thing is we are very culturally similar." Leidos on Dec. 10 agreed to purchase 1901 Group for $215 million. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. Leidos, also based in Reston, generated $11.09 billion in revenue for its fiscal year ended Jan. 3, 2020. The company, which employees 38,000 people, provides IT, engineering and science offerings and services. Singh said being part of Leidos will open opportunities for the company, which has more than 400 employees. "As a smaller company, you have to be targeted and focused on the markets that you serve," he noted. Leidos' presence in defense and civilian agencies, for example, has the potential to help 1901 Group expand in those markets, where the MSP already is active. 1901 Group could also see expansion in the healthcare and intelligence sectors, where Leidos has numerous customers. Singh said 1901 Group currently works with a handful of clients in those markets. In addition, the acquisition would let 1901 Group offer Leidos' capabilities to its customers, while also providing an opening to bring 1901 Groups' resources to Leidos' clients. 1901 Group's portfolio includes a FedRAMP-authorized monitoring and management offering that covers government-owned and commercial data centers as well as cloud service providers. It has yet to be determined how 1901 Group will operate within Leidos. The company could, for instance, be nested under a particular Leidos business unit, such as its Defense Group, Singh noted.