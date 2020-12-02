MSP cybersecurity and compliance challenges loom in 2021

2020 has been a very memorable year, to say the least. However, amidst the challenges, MSPs can find a few silver linings. For one, many businesses have learned to rapidly adapt to uncertainty in the new economic climate.

The learning curve, although steep, has provided the opportunity to develop invaluable skills for 2021, including the ability to stay on your toes and continually think ahead. According to Lewis Huynh, CSO of NinjaRMM, an MSP software provider based in San Francisco, foresight and planning will prove to be businesses' greatest tools in the coming months.

Wanting to make use of these tools himself, Huynh aimed to move NinjaRMM a few steps forward in regards to cybersecurity and compliance this year. He said the company's strong infrastructure and security culture aided in his quest, but the upgrades were far from simple. "When someone … tries to bring so many parts of an organization under one umbrella, it can be quite a learning process," he said. "It's a bit like drinking from a fire hose."

The changes he made at NinjaRMM this year helped advance the company's agenda in the MSP software market, he said. They also provided him with greater insight into what the future demands of cybersecurity and regulatory compliance could look like for MSPs, he said.