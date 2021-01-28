Windows Virtual Desktop partners find SMB deals

Windows Virtual Desktop partners are finding a home for the technology among small companies, large enterprises and, in some cases, as an extension to Citrix deployments.

Microsoft's Azure-based desktop and application virtualization offering became generally available in September 2019. Since then, Microsoft has cited the technology as a digital transformation opportunity, encouraging partners to develop Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) practices. Microsoft in September 2020 launched a WVD Advanced Specialization to help partners establish credibility and differentiation in the desktop as a service (DaaS) market.

Some partners have responded to Microsoft's WVD message, wrapping services around the offering.

Howell Technology Group (HTG), an IT solutions provider based in the United Kingdom, is one such partner. The company earned a WVD Advanced Specialization last year and launched a WVD Fastrack program to help its clients deploy and manage their Microsoft DaaS environments.

HTG Founder and CTO Kevin Howell said WVD opens virtual desktop infrastructure technology to organizations that are smaller than typical VDI customers. In the past, a VDI deployment needed at least 500 seats to make sense from a cost-benefit perspective. That formula, however, has changed with WVD, which replaces on-premises servers with cloud resources.

"The cost of entry is so low, anybody can use it," Howell said, noting customers don't need to spend on servers and OS licenses.

DaaS approaches such as WVD can prove less expensive and easier to manage than their server-based counterparts, creating an opening for SMB sales.

As a result, organizations with as few as five users can adopt WVD. Small companies and education sector clients are deploying the technology, Howell said.

Opportunities come in all sizes So, too, are larger enterprises. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, HTG helped a housing association with thousands of seats deploy WVD to quickly provide virtual desktops to home-based workers, Howell said. Time to market was critical. The task of purchasing and installing data center servers to support a VDI rollout for the newly remote workforce would have taken three months, Howell noted. The cost of entry is so low, anybody can use it. Kevin HowellCTO, Howell Technology Group Infopulse, a digital services and consulting company based in Kiev, Ukraine, has also deployed WVD for small businesses and large enterprises. The company's first WVD rollout was for a small financial services firm in Switzerland that had been using a local hosting services provider and Citrix for desktop virtualization, said Oleksii Ivanov, expert IT engineer at Infopulse. The setup had become expensive: The company had to pay support fees to the hosting provider, software licensing fees to Citrix for virtual desktop management and VDI client licensing fees to Microsoft. The customer faced additional costs on the compute side and management-server side as well. Infopulse recommended migrating to Azure and replacing Citrix with WVD, which reduced the customer's virtual desktop expenses. The customer was able to cut Citrix licensing and management server costs, for example. Ivanov said WVD deployments start at five to 10 users and scale up from there. On the enterprise side, Infopulse has worked with a large manufacturing company. While managing a data center-to-Azure migration for that organization, Infopulse noticed the customer had deployed about 100 servers to provide around 7,000 remote desktop sessions. Infopulse migrated the remote desktop environment, which was based on Windows Server and Remote Desktop Services, to WVD, Ivanov said. The economic benefits of WVD depend, to some degree, upon how much an organization already uses Microsoft offerings. If a customer already uses Microsoft Azure, the virtual desktop management layer is included as an Azure service, but it might have to upgrade its license to a plan that covers WVD -- Microsoft 365 E3, for instance. Infopulse said its WVD offering is in demand among customers who already work in the Microsoft environment, noting WVD is usually cheaper than other offerings customers can use to provide Windows-based desktops. Bemo, a Microsoft Direct Cloud Solution Provider and cybersecurity company based in Las Vegas, offers WVD deployment services. Demand for WVD has accelerated among the company's small business customers, especially since Microsoft rolled out an audio/visual (A/V) redirection feature for WVD and Microsoft Teams, said Bruno Lecoq Bemo CEO and chief information security officer. A/V redirection, which launched in July 2020, handles Microsoft Teams conferences locally on the call client hardware, bypassing the WVD virtual machine and improving latency. "Many people wanted WVD but couldn't do Teams," Lecoq said. Bemo can now target customers who had been unwilling to adopt Microsoft's virtual desktop technology, he added. Bemo sees high demand for WVD among customers that have 20 to 100 users, Lecoq said. SMB customers dealing with COVID-19 have shown interest in WVD's ability to let users remotely access QuickBooks Enterprise, which typically runs on servers located at the customer's location, he said. Customers can migrate QuickBooks Enterprise to Azure and have home-based workers access the accounting application through WVD.