WatchGuard highlights critical MSP security services for 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused major shifts in the cybersecurity landscape this year, and, as a result, created new MSP security services opportunities.

The dramatic increase in remote work is one factor that has ushered in a new set of challenges for MSPs heading into 2021. In a recent forecast of next year's top security threats, security vendor WatchGuard Technologies highlighted the challenges created by the work-from-home dynamic among other vulnerabilities. WatchGuard Technologies CTO Corey Nachreiner provided insight into how MSPs should respond.

Expect an uptick in spear phishing attacks, thanks to automation Spear phishing is one of the most common methods cybercriminals use to successfully breach organizations. WatchGuard Technologies said hackers have begun to incorporate automation into their spear phishing efforts, allowing them to increase volume of emails they can send. As a result, WatchGuard predicts MSPs and their clients to see significant increase in spear phishing attacks in 2021. Corey Nachreiner Corey Nachreiner Nachreiner suggested organizations implement a spear phishing protection strategy or strengthen it if they have one already. However, regardless of whether strong protection measures are in place, some spear phishing attempts will inevitably find their way into employees' inboxes. To combat this, Nachreiner recommended that MSPs implement DNS filtering products, as well as advanced malware protection offerings that "can strip the sophisticated and evasive malware files or documents typically attached to spear phishing emails." More importantly, he stresses the importance of, "mak[ing] sure your customers have implemented security awareness training for their employees. In fact, security training is a great additional service MSPs can offer."

Hackers will aim to worm their way into corporate networks With the sudden increase of remote workforces in 2020, hackers have turned to exploit the potential backdoors of VPNs, according to WatchGuard. The company predicts hackers will use worm functionality modules in their malware to move from device to device on a network. As a result, they will seek to infect vulnerable laptops and devices on home networks as a means for breaking into corporate networks. "In the age of remote work, it's critical to go beyond general antivirus solutions to offer a full EPP [endpoint protection platform] suite and consider adopting MDR [managed detection and response] services," Nachreiner advised. Endpoint protection platforms aim to protect clients' employees' home-based computers, while MDR services can monitor home-based machines. He added that MSP security services should ensure VPN offerings include an endpoint health assessment that can check home-connected devices before the VPN connects. Thus, "worms preying on home-connected devices to target corporate networks will have more difficulty infecting the computer in the first place and won't be able to make a VPN connection," he said. Security training is a great additional service MSPs can offer. Corey Nachreiner CTO, WatchGuard Technologies