SearchITChannel Top IT Projects Awards for 2021

Call for Entries: SearchITChannel's 2021 Top IT Projects Awards

SearchITChannel's second annual Top IT Projects Awards provide an opportunity to stand out from the partnering crowd and gain exposure to potential customers and vendors. Whether you're an MSP, VAR/solution provider, systems integrator, or IT consulting/professional services firm, we're looking to highlight your best work.

Nominate your company's top customer project of 2021 by filling out the 4-question entry form by Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. PDT. Our independent panel of expert judges will select winners and runners-up in three categories based on the size of the channel firm: small businesses, mid-sized businesses and large enterprises.

We will announce the winners and runners-ups on March 22, 2022, to members of SearchITChannel.com and SearchCIO.com. The top winner in each business-size category, along with their customer, will be featured in a project case study that details the project's goals, execution and outcomes. The case study article will be published on SearchITChannel.com and visible to thousands of TechTarget end-user and channel members. For a look at last year's winner, click here.

In addition, the award winners and runners up will be recognized on SearchCIO.Techtarget.com, a SearchITChannel-affiliated website that serves technology decision-makers.

Winners and runners up will also receive a SearchITChannel Top IT Projects Awards logo for use on websites and marketing and event materials.