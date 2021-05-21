Top MSP marketing tools to generate leads

Once an MSP has established the groundwork for its marketing strategy, the next step toward marketing maturity involves investing in the right tools.

MSP marketing tools can draw on a variety of free and paid options. Here is a look at what three MSPs use today -- and the marketing tools they can't live without.

Valiant Technology embraces video, livestreams At Valiant Technology, an MSP based in New York, most of the company's marketing efforts go into content production. "We're doing some targeted marketing, but a lot of [our strategy] is to put out great content to get people interested in what we do," said Georg Dauterman, president of Valiant. Valiant has focused on three vertical markets over the past couple of years. Those verticals are marketing communications, the nonprofit sector and professional services. Since the pandemic began, the company has used StreamYard, a livestreaming platform, to conduct a weekly stream for customers and prospects, Dauterman said. The livestream covers an assortment of IT- and business-related topics, such as cybersecurity insurance and business process automation. Georg Dauterman Georg Dauterman StreamYard also lets the company create 20- to 30-minute "how-to" videos, which Valiant posts on its YouTube channel. In addition, the MSP uses free video production tools, such as HitFilm Express video editing software and Open Broadcaster Software open source software for recording and livestreaming. Of all Valiant's marketing tools, Dauterman said he can't live without StreamYard and YouTube. "Those are our main efforts, the key tools to get content out to the community," he said. StreamYard and YouTube provide a low-cost way to reach people, he added. "The cost is in the time and effort to put together the content and deliver it." Creating and delivering content has proven an effective method for generating business during the pandemic. "People find us," Dauterman said. "They do Google searches and leave comments on YouTube. Sometimes, people give us ideas for content creation and tell us what they're looking for." When content on a certain topic received lots of likes, Valiant will create content on related topics. For example, Valiant will introduce a collaboration software guide, inspired by the number of people that have downloaded the firm's guide for Microsoft Teams.



"We're putting this [guide] together to provide value to customers," Dauterman said. "There's no hard sales pitch. It's much more about telling people we're here and want to help them to succeed." About 10% of Valiant's annual marketing budget is spent on marketing tools. Valiant's toolkit includes HubSpot's software platform, which provides everything the MSP needs to interact with customers, such as analytics for inbound leads, landing pages and tools for scheduling conversations via the company website, Dauterman said. Additionally, Valiant uses Mailchimp, a marketing automation platform.

SADA Systems taps Google Workspace, HubSpot Like Valiant Technology, Los Angeles-based cloud solutions provider SADA Systems has invested in content creation over the past year. In addition, the company has made inroads in producing virtual events. "We've become more strategic about events," said SADA chief marketing officer Narine Galstian. SADA's content and virtual events typically target customers in specific industries and regions. "From a thought leadership perspective, we're producing more industry content" geared toward healthcare, retail and entertainment, among other verticals, Galstian said. Narine Galstian Narine Galstian SADA's marketing tools include Monday.com for project management, Google Analytics to track web traffic to key landing pages, and HubSpot for all email and drip campaigns. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, SADA also uses Google Workspace to boost internal collaboration. Galstian said she couldn't live without Google Workspace and HubSpot. "[Both] have been such a lifesaver for us to collaborate in this remote environment in the past year," she said. "I don't know what we would have done if we didn't have those tools." Additional tools include LinkedIn Sales Navigator, which SADA deploys for targeted, account-based marketing. The LinkedIn-based sales tools let SADA identify and learn about prospects and conduct LinkedIn InMail marketing, Galstian said. About 10% to 15% of SADA's marketing budget is spent on tools. SADA does not use any free marketing tools because its teams are "way too big to take advantage" of them, she said. This year, Galstian said she will evaluate a few more tools to incorporate into the mix, including Sprinklr, a SaaS customer experience management platform, to support SADA's social media reach.