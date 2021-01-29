Partners guide clients on mainframe modernization strategy

As partners help customers execute a mainframe modernization strategy, they have been encountering many ways to put a new spin on a mature technology.

The precise path to modernization depends on the customer's overarching philosophy regarding big iron and its role in running business-critical applications. The options range from continuing software development on mainframes to migrating applications and data off mainframes entirely. Other modernization approaches exist in between, and even within, those extremes, making for a varied environment for IT services providers and consultancies.

The urgency of staffing shortages -- fewer and fewer mainframe experts are on the clock these days -- and the accelerating cloud shift further complicate matters. In addition, business pressures stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic have compelled customers to upgrade for the sake of resilience and agility.

"They have a rocket-propelled desire to get off of legacy systems," said Brandon Edenfield, managing director of app modernization at Advanced, a modernization services provider with U.S. headquarters in Atlanta.

Organizations that once spoke of older systems as a "thorn in the side" are now asking Advanced to "get us out of here as fast as you can," he added.

Edenfield, who has worked in the mainframe world for more than 28 years, said he has never seen as much interest in modernization as he has in the past few months. Mainframe initiatives have moved from side projects to front-and-center activities.

"People are taking this seriously," he said.

Mainframe modernization strategy takes varied paths Lisa Dyer, a line-of-business executive at Chicago-based hybrid IT solution provider Ensono, has identified three types of modernization clients: organizations that aim to maintain mainframes, those that are looking to resituate mainframe workloads in the cloud and those determining what an ideal platform portfolio should look like. Dyer is responsible for Ensono's mainframe work. The first customer type is intent on investing in the mainframe platform, Dyer said. Those organizations, she noted, believe the mainframe platform is well suited to their business needs -- workloads are mature and the processes they support seldom change. Businesses may also retain mainframes if they house data required for long-term auditing purposes. Other devotees carry on with mainframe technology "just because it is history," she added. She likened that fondness for mainframes to purchasing a Maserati instead of hiring a Lyft. The mainframes she encounters in the market tend to be the newer ones, such as IBM's z15. Clients with somewhat older models, such the IBM z13, might upgrade to a newer platform. "We don't see really old mainframes," she said. As for the second customer type, Dyer said she encounters few customers who want to completely abandon mainframes. "It's a very limited use case," she said. Far more prevalent are customers who take the middle road, developing customer-facing applications from scratch and linking those to mainframe-based business systems. "Mobile and web apps need to evolve much faster in response to much higher expectations [from users] regarding rich experience and expectations regarding the speed in which new features and capabilities come to them," she said. "Those systems of engagement need to connect to systems of record on the mainframe." APIs, as interfaces between software functions, can provide the integration between new applications and mission-critical business functions on the mainframe. Ensono, for example, might enable the infrastructure capability for clients to create an API endpoint into an insurance policy application handled by CICS and DB2, which are major mainframe subsystems. A mobile app developed to let an insurance agent work on a claim in the field could use that API to pull up the customer's policy and make changes securely and fast, Dyer explained. Other partners, however, said customers don't want to linger on their mainframes any longer than necessary. "In our experience, people intend to move out of the mainframe," said Suhas Hangal, a director in the cloud practice at Perficient, a digital consultancy based in St. Louis. One compelling reason: a shrinking pool of mainframe knowledge. Retirements in the IT shop leave fewer staffers who understand mainframes. "The skillset is sunsetting," Hangal said.