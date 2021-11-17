Multi-cloud deployments challenge customers, partners

Organizations grappled with a wide variety of cloud options amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the rush to adopt on-demand technologies.

As a result, multi-cloud deployments proliferated, creating complex cost and management challenges. Often, the rapid move to the cloud lacked adequate planning and resulted in headaches for IT professionals. Many organizations saw their cloud spending go up -- and their efficiencies go down.

Service providers in 2021 have been busy helping their customers sort out these cloud situations, providing operations and management expertise. Looking ahead, they see opportunities in security, data consolidation and strategic cloud planning.

Customers' multi-cloud challenges One of the common architectural mistakes organizations made adopting cloud during the pandemic was "ignoring common cloud services that span applications and migration projects," said David Linthicum, chief cloud strategy officer at Deloitte Consulting. Most of these projects functioned autonomously, with teams selecting their own cloud-native security, governance, database, storage and other technology layers that they considered best-of-breed for their unique use case, he noted. David Linthicum David Linthicum However, "if there are dozens of these projects occurring in the mass rush to get to the public clouds, there is little or no planning as to how to operationalize all these different technology layers and do so across cloud providers," Linthicum said. He defines "operationalize" as the creation of consistent approaches to all aspects of cloud, including traditional systems operations. The top challenge now, according to Linthicum, is dealing with the complications arising from the lack of multi-cloud planning. "Since there is little or no common control or architecture that exists within and between these decoupled projects, there is no longer-term plan around how to operationalize a technology portfolio that is overly heterogenous and overly complex." Jeff DeVerter, chief technology evangelist at Rackspace Technology, said the biggest mistake he saw organizations make, by and large, was moving data without a lot of governance. "They did a lift and shift," he said. Jeff DeVerter Jeff DeVerter If a company moved an on-premises SQL Server, for example, it became a SQL Server in the cloud, DeVerter explained, noting that many organizations failed to optimize the new capabilities designed for a modern cloud environment. "The goal was primarily to get data in the cloud and now; organizations have to figure out how to architect a cloud solution belatedly," DeVerter said. This requires restructuring the data for a cloud-native database system that makes sense for the cloud they have chosen. Paul Wilkinson, executive vice president of growth at 1901 Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos, agreed the lift-and-shift approach was often done "without looking at application rationalization and harmonizing business processes." Paul Wilkinson Paul Wilkinson That method leads to over provisioning in some cases. If an organization had 400 servers in on-premises data centers, they provisioned 400 in the cloud, Wilkinson said. But the problem with lift and shift is that customers miss out on the cloud benefit of being able to scale compute and storage resources up and down as needed. This is often a new paradigm for people and they aren't taking advantage of that elasticity, he said. In 2021, organizations began focusing on how to manage their multi-cloud deployments consistently and effectively, DeVerter said. "For every cloud provider you have, you have to manage monitoring, security, ticketing, backup and recovery for all the assets you have." When an organization has a single cloud, management is a lot easier because there is a single interface. "When you have to manage across multi-clouds, you have to manage multiple interfaces and you have to know down to the individual component what is running in each of those clouds," he said. From a cost and compliance perspective, organizations also need to know when something was running but is not any longer, because assets are typically spun up and down based on demand, DeVerter added. Another challenge 1901 Group saw was with how identity and access management was architected. Logging into a cloud and getting access to resources "was turned on its head," Wilkinson said. Traditionally, employees logged in to the network through a firewall, but in a multi-cloud environment, there is no centralized management, he said. This is a challenge that customers are trying to address today with a policy-based or zero-trust authentication model in a more centralized manner.