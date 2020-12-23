Managed IT services market to grow more competitive in 2021

2020 has been a year for the history books. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many companies to adopt new working situations, including remote workforces, and contend with an unstable economy. While the managed IT services market was not immune to these circumstances, MSPs received opportunities to shine by supporting their customers throughout the complex changes created by the pandemic.

"As a result of the pandemic, competition is at an all-time high for MSPs," said Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya Corp., an IT infrastructure management firm that focuses on remote monitoring and management, endpoint management and network monitoring. "An MSP's go-to-market strategy is more crucial to their success than ever before. Even though SMBs are spending more on technology, there's more competition out there for every IT dollar."

So, what does all this mean for the managed IT services market in the coming year? According to Kaseya, which recently released its 2021 predictions for MSPs, remote work will continue to play a key factor in how partners support their customers amid the ongoing and unpredictable pandemic.

"Relative to the overall global economy, the outlook for MSPs next year looks very promising," Voccola said. "The COVID-19 pandemic showed small and medium-sized businesses just how indispensable technology is to operate their businesses safely and effectively. It became clear that technology not only helps SMBs fight the economic challenges they face today, but that it is also their best weapon against a recession."

MSP sales and marketing demands an upgrade MSPs that have strong sales and marketing engines will have a significant advantage going forward, according to Voccola. "Many MSPs focus on having the best technology, but it's rarely the best tech alone that wins new business," he said. "MSPs have to sell themselves better -- both to new customers and existing -- and help their customers stay a step ahead of ever-evolving IT needs in order to thrive in this new marketplace." Here's a look at what MSPs can expect in 2021. The coronavirus pandemic accelerated many trends that were already in development, added Mike Puglia, Kaseya's chief marketing officer. The pandemic also forced MSPs to prove their capabilities. "I'd say that the MSPs did something that hasn't been done in my lifetime -- if you think of technology migrations or changes," Puglia said. "MSPs moved most small and medium[-sized] businesses to work remotely in a matter of weeks, around the globe. Virtually everyone." Puglia likened MSPs to "first responders" for SMBs, for whom technology has become vital for them to function. MSPs should be marketing themselves as "security- and compliance-first" going forward, he said. "You're seeing a lot of MSPs get out there and differentiate themselves from, 'We're your IT department and we take care of you,' to, 'Here's how we can protect you with regard to security and compliance.'" Bryan Fuller, CEO of Contigo Technology, an IT services firm based in Austin, Texas, noted a shift in MSPs' sales and marketing strategies as a result of the pandemic. "In normal times, the reason people have sales and marketing was because they wanted to aggressively grow their business. In this day and age, it's even more important to have a strong sales and marketing effort, because you're not just looking to grow your business," but also replace clients who have had to close their businesses due to the pandemic, Fuller said. "You have two reasons to really step up the sales effort," he added. In addition to needing to ramp up sales and marketing next year, MSPs will need to adopt new techniques for connecting with prospects. Traditionally, MSPs have relied on word-of-mouth customer referrals and connections with business networks such as a chamber of commerce, Puglia said. In today's far more virtual landscape, however, MSPs should take advantage of digital marketing strategies. Companies like Kaseya are working with MSPs to use those strategies. "We're trying to help fill the gap because a lot of [MSPs] don't have a marketing organization or a ton of experience with that," Puglia said. "We're helping our MSPs with something we call Powered Services, where we have teams that help guide them on how you can run campaigns effectively in a virtual world, where people are spending time on Facebook, LinkedIn [and other platforms]."