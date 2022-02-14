Keeping talent may call for apprenticeships, training

MSPs face challenges when it comes to finding and keeping talent.

Industry executives point to a couple of approaches for cultivating skilled workers and keeping them on the job. Apprenticeship programs and internships are among the methods for preparing inexperienced people to take on technical jobs. To boost retention, service providers should emphasize training and pay close attention to how new hires acclimate to their jobs.

Building, keeping talent via apprenticeships Amy Kardel, vice president, strategic workforce relationships at CompTIA, cited apprenticeship programs as an effective approach for responding to the talent gap. The approach offers an alternative to traditional hiring methods, she said. "What we are doing now doesn't work," Kardel noted. "We have a gaping hole in the number of jobs we need to fill." Kardel defined apprenticeships as providing the following: paid positions, funded by the employer;

a combination of competency training and on-the-job learning;

a mentor that helps tie together learning experiences; and

an industry-recognized and nationally portable credential. We have a gaping hole in the number of jobs we need to fill. Amy KardelVice president, strategic workforce relationships, CompTIA An apprenticeship program also opens opportunities for entry-level workers displaced from other industries during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kardel, speaking at the ConnectWise IT Nation Connect conference, suggested apprenticeships provide a path toward "pandemic-proof" jobs. CompTIA launched Apprenticeships for Tech in 2020 to boost the availability of apprenticeship programs. Amy Kardel Amy Kardel