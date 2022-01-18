Getty Images
2022 in-person, virtual partner events calendar
This channel partner conference listing features a range of events for MSPs, cloud consultants, resellers, systems integrators and other partner types.
Partner events give channel companies a chance to learn about business and technology trends, get the latest on vendors' channel programs and engage with industry peers.
As the COVID-19 pandemic lingers, conferences will continue to include virtual editions in addition to traditional on-site sessions. Some conference hosts also offer hybrid formats. This event lineup for 2022 includes a familiar mix of vendor-sponsored events and conferences hosted by industry associations.
We'll continue to update this calendar as additional events are announced or if dates and event formats are modified, so check back often.
Q1 channel partner events
- 18-20: Citrix Field Kickoff; virtual event
- 16-17: ASCII MSP Success Summit; Houston
- 21-23: NerdioCon; Cancun, Mexico
- 27-March 1: XChange+, Dallas
- March 21-24; MSPWorld Spring, Orlando, Fla.
- March 23-24: ASCII MSP Success Summit; Kansas City, Mo.
Q2 channel partner events
- April 11-14: Channel Partners Conference & Expo; Las Vegas
- April 20-21: ASCII MSP Success Summit; Chicago
- May 2-5: Dell Technologies World; Las Vegas
- May 9-13: IBM Think 2022; hybrid event
- May 16-17: Women of the Channel Leadership Summit (West); Carlsbad, Calif.
- May 17-19: Ingram Micro Cloud Summit; Miami Beach, Fla
- May 24-25: ASCII MSP Success Summit; Boston
- June 6-8: ConnectWise's IT Nation Secure; Orlando, Fla.
- June 12-16: Cisco Live; hybrid event
- June 15-16: ASCII MSP Success Summit; Long Beach, Calif.
- June 20-23: Kaseya's ConnectIT Global; Las Vegas
Q3 channel partner events
- July 27-28: ASCII MSP Success Summit; Toronto, Canada
- July 27-29: IT By Design's Built IT Live; Jersey City, N.J.
- Aug. 23-24: ASCII MSP Success Summit; Miami
- 28-29: ASCII MSP Success Summit; N.Y./N.J. area
Q4 channel partner events
- Oct. 6-7: ASCII MSP Success Summit; Dallas
- Nov. 9-11: ConnectWise's IT Nation Connect; Orlando, Fla.
- Dec. 5-6: Women of the Channel Leadership Summit (East); New York City