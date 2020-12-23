2021 in-person, virtual channel partner events calendar

Whether they're virtual or in person, channel partner conferences can provide invaluable opportunities for understanding the latest industry trends, networking with other IT professionals and honing your expertise. After the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically upended the 2020 slate of in-person conferences, channel partner event providers are approaching 2021 with a mix of virtual, in-person and hybrid plans.

The listing below features events that range from large annual conventions hosted by top-tier vendors to smaller-scale summits focused on MSP business management concerns.

We'll continue to update this calendar as additional events are announced or if dates and event formats are modified, so check back often.