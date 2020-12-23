razihusin - Fotolia
2021 in-person, virtual channel partner events calendar
The 2021 channel partner event schedule features a mix of virtual and in-person conferences. Our listings include events for MSPs, consultants, VARs, SIs and other partner types.
Whether they're virtual or in person, channel partner conferences can provide invaluable opportunities for understanding the latest industry trends, networking with other IT professionals and honing your expertise. After the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically upended the 2020 slate of in-person conferences, channel partner event providers are approaching 2021 with a mix of virtual, in-person and hybrid plans.
The listing below features events that range from large annual conventions hosted by top-tier vendors to smaller-scale summits focused on MSP business management concerns.
We'll continue to update this calendar as additional events are announced or if dates and event formats are modified, so check back often.
Q1 channel partner events
- 12-14 and 19-21: Citrix Field Kickoff; virtual event
- 26-27: NerdioCon; virtual event
- 24-25: ASCII MSP Connect Live (Canada); virtual event
- March 2-4: Channel Partners Conference & Expo; virtual event
- March 7-11: XChange+; Orlando, Fla., with virtual event
- March 17-18: ASCII MSP Connect Live (Rocky Mountain region); virtual event
Q2 channel partner events
- April 27-28 and June 15-16: Red Hat Summit; virtual event
- May 4-5: IT Glue GlueX; virtual event
- May 4-6: Ingram Micro Cloud Summit; Miami Beach, Fla.
- May 18-19; Women of the Channel Leadership Summit (West); Palm Springs, Calif.
- May 19-20: ASCII SMB IT Success Summit; Bethesda, Md.
- June 16-17: ASCII SMB IT Success Summit; Lawrenceburg, Ohio
Q3 channel partner events
- July 21-22: ASCII SMB IT Success Summit; Lincolnshire, Ill.
- Aug. 1-3: IT By Design's Build IT; Jersey City, N.J.
- Aug. 18-19: ASCII SMB IT Success Summit; Raleigh, N.C.
- Aug. 9-13: Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society; Las Vegas
- Sept. 22-23: ASCII SMB IT Success Summit; Whippany, N.J.
- Sept. 26-29: Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing; virtual event
Q4 channel partner events
- Oct. 19-22: Kaseya Connect IT; Las Vegas
- Oct. 27-28: ASCII SMB IT Success Summit; Orlando
- Nov. 3-4: ASCII SMB IT Success Summit; Houston
- Nov. 10-12: IT Nation Connect; TBA
- Dec. 6-7: Women of the Channel Leadership Summit (East); New York City
- Dec. 8-9: ASCII SMB IT Success Summit; Anaheim, Calif.