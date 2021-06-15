Consultants work around mainframe staffing limitations

Digital transformation and cloud-native applications receive top billing as strategic initiatives, but many customers continue to run legacy systems -- mainframes included.

While the technology continues to drive demand for mainframe skills, retirements have left enterprises with a dearth of in-house expertise. Specialized partners aim to fill that talent gap, helping clients optimize and integrate their mainframes or, alternatively, migrate off the platforms. Getting the mainframe strategy right is important for such companies, given legacy systems' potential to frustrate clients' cloud transformation initiatives. An Accenture study published in 2020 cited legacy infrastructure and application sprawl as among the top three barriers to cloud adoption.

But service providers, much like their customers, must cope with a shrinking supply of big-iron know-how. Partners that offer mainframe services as part of their portfolios use a mix of training, recruitment and automation to work around the labor market's constraints.

Mainframes endure, but knowledge dwindles "People have been trying to 'get off the mainframe' for 25 years," said Marc Capri, president of Ensono, a hybrid IT services provider based in Downers Grove, Ill. Marc Capri Marc Capri "Mainframes are perfectly good platforms for the right types of workloads, as long as you can optimize the cost and you have the right talent to support them," he said. And there's the rub. Most clients running mainframe environments must deal with aging workforces and retirements, which creates risk, Capri said. For Alex Heublein, president of GT Software, a digital transformation and IT modernization company based in Atlanta, the disappearance of company-specific mainframe expertise presents the main problem. Mainframes are perfectly good platforms for the right types of workloads, as long as you can optimize the cost and you have the right talent to support them. Marc CapriPresident, Ensono "I think it's actually less of a skill shortage issue and more of an institutional knowledge issue," Heublein said. "Many organizations are finding that it isn't so much of an issue finding COBOL programmers as it is an issue of the people who have maintained their very specific mainframe applications retiring, and losing the knowledge of how all of the complex parts and pieces work together." The continued need for mainframes, coupled with the threat of experience deficits, opens opportunities for service providers. Ensono works with companies to get the most out of their machines, Capri noted. The company's insurance industry clients provide one example. "Most of them are saying, 'We're not looking to get off the mainframe, but we'd love to optimize the software stack,' or, 'We'd love to find ways to use the mainframe to do other work, when it's not busy, in a cost-efficient way,'" he said. Alex Heublein Alex Heublein GT Software helps customers with mainframe-to-cloud migrations. An enterprise's decision to pursue such efforts pivots on risk, Heublein said. "For a lot of organizations, it comes down to one question: Is the risk of staying on the mainframe, knowing that key personnel that my applications depend upon are retiring, greater than the risk of migrating and potentially impacting the business by doing so?" he said. GT Software encourages phased migrations and the integration of an abstraction layer to mitigate risk, Heublein said. The latter serves as a buffer, shielding a customer's modern applications from mainframe complexity.