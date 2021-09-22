Cisco routes to market expand amid cloud marketplace growth

Cisco channel partners can expect to see the vendor broaden its routes to market, which will include unconventional avenues such as cloud marketplaces.

Earlier this month, executives of the Cisco's partner program outlined updates to the company's channel strategy, noting how changing IT buying patterns affect the company and, ultimately, its partners. One key change: the growing importance of newer routes to market versus Cisco's traditional reseller focus.

"Customers have different buying motions, and they are radically changing for us," said Oliver Tuszik, senior vice president of global partner sales at Cisco. "When we look at the details, it's not [just] the motion. It's also the routes. Routes to market [are] the most important expansion we need to drive right now."

In this expansion, cloud marketplaces stand out as a high-growth area. Cisco works with distributor and service provider marketplaces and has begun to explore relationships with public cloud providers. Citing IDC research, Cisco said the total addressable market for public cloud marketplaces will grow 64% between 2020 and 2025.

Cisco continues to evaluate how it will deal with AWS, Google and Microsoft public clouds, Tuszik said.

"[The public cloud market] is by far the biggest shift we're seeing today," he added.

Growth in newer routes to market comes at the expense of the reselling model. IDC's research predicts that sector's addressable market will drop 2% between 2020 and 2025. Reselling will shrink as buying activity shifts into other routes to market, Tuszik noted.

That said, Cisco believes the reselling model has staying power. "It's pretty clear that resell will remain a big portion of our sales motion," Tuszik said.

Diane Krakora, principal at PartnerPath, a channel consulting firm based in Menlo Park, Calif., suggested Cisco's views on the endurance of reselling reflects a wider market trend. Cisco, she said, has been "hanging onto resellers for a long, long time." However, the company now acknowledges customers' pursuit of new buying motions based on simplicity, flexibility and minimum time to value.

Those emerging buying methods have changed the distribution channel. "We no longer have the linear model," Krakora said, citing the traditional path of vendors selling to distributors, distributors selling to resellers and resellers selling to customers. "There are many more players and many more touchpoints," she said.

Alternate routes In addition to cloud marketplaces, Tuszik cited managed service and "digital at scale" as other important new routes to market. Customers' push for reduced complexity fuels the managed service route, where the addressable market is growing 17%, according to IDC. Routes to market [are] the most important expansion we need to drive right now. Oliver TuszikSenior vice president of global partner sales, Cisco "[Customers] no longer want to build or manage something on their own," Tuszik said. "They want somebody to deliver it as a service." Cisco, meanwhile, described the digital-at-scale route as an area where the company is developing an automated, digital experience to reach new customer segments. The digital-at-scale route complements Cisco's partner model, as the vendor shifts its business more toward software and SaaS, according to the company. Within digital at scale, Cisco uses an agency approach in which aggregators recruit, support and pay agents that sell Cisco products. Cisco cited Intelisys as an example of an aggregator working with agents. The agency method will initially focus on specific Cisco SaaS offerings before branching out into other products. The digital-at-scale route is forecast to grow at 2%, while the agency subsector is expected to grow 22%, according to Cisco and IDC.